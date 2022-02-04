Nominations sought for 2022 W. Va. Governor’s Arts Awards

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Nominations for the 2022 West Virginia Governor’s Arts Awards are open for submissions, with an awards presentation planned for next month.

The biennial awards recognize artists, art educators and arts organizations for their contributions to the state’s arts community.

The state Department of Arts, Culture and History says nomination forms and descriptions of the 11 award categories are available at bit.ly/GovArtsAwards2022.

Nominees must be residents living in West Virginia and organizations based, or doing a majority of business, in the state.

The nominations deadline is Feb. 18. A public awards presentation will be held March 1.

