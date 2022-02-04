Obituary: Hardman, Gilbert K.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gilbert K. Hardman, 98 of Parkersburg passed away February 2, 2022. He was born on Thursday, September 27, 1923 the son of the late Russell C. and Isa Bell Tingler Hardman.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II serving with the Seabees Construction Battalion. He had worked for E.I. Dupont for 28 years as an Operator before his retirement. He was a Lifetime member of the N.R.A. and was a longtime member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved telling jokes.

He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Lucille L. Byrd Hardman of Parkersburg, His children, Carol L. Hargrove (Lindell) of Nashville, TN. Stanley L. Hardman (Barbara) of Parkersburg and Eric K. Hardman (Stephanie) of Parkersburg. Seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Cleston, Lawrence, Emery and Leroy Hardman and his sisters, Ireta Westfall, Lila Stephens and Oletta Heater.Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Burial will be in the Hardman Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00am until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.