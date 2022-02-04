Obituary: Nichols, William “Bill” Kenneth

SPENCER, W.Va. (WTAP) - William “Bill” Kenneth Nichols, 58, of Spencer, WV, passed away on February 1, 2022, at Roane General Hospital after an extended illness.



Bill was born in Ripley, WV on January 5, 1964, the son of Carolyn Nichols and the late Kenny Nichols. He graduated from Spencer High School with the class of 1982 and also attended Concord College in Athens, WV.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by son Brooke Nichols, sisters Shannon Reynolds of Columbus, OH, and Summer Black of Spencer, WV, in addition to several nieces and a nephew.

At his request, he will be cremated and there will be no service.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Arnoldsburg, WV, is in charge of his remains. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

