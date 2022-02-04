Advertisement

Obituary: Nichols, William “Bill” Kenneth

William “Bill” Kenneth Nichols Obit
William “Bill” Kenneth Nichols Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, W.Va. (WTAP) - William “Bill” Kenneth Nichols, 58, of Spencer, WV, passed away on February 1, 2022, at Roane General Hospital after an extended illness.

Bill was born in Ripley, WV on January 5, 1964, the son of Carolyn Nichols and the late Kenny Nichols.  He graduated from Spencer High School with the class of 1982 and also attended Concord College in Athens, WV.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by son Brooke Nichols, sisters Shannon Reynolds of Columbus, OH, and Summer Black of Spencer, WV, in addition to several nieces and a nephew.

At his request, he will be cremated and there will be no service.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Arnoldsburg, WV, is in charge of his remains. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Storm is impacting the Mid-Ohio Valley. Here is the latest forecast
Two cars crash near Memorial Bridge.
Wreck sends two to the hospital
A former Marietta Middle School boys basketball coach pled guilty to nine counts of unlawful...
Ex-Marietta Middle School boy’s basketball coach pleads guilty to rape charges
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Meteorologists are keeping their eyes out for flooding.
Flood warnings issued across the Mid-Ohio Valley: what that means

Latest News

Dale C. Selan Obit
Obituary: Selan, Dale C.
Gilbert K. Hardman
Obituary: Hardman, Gilbert K.
Veldra Wayne Parsons Obit
Obituary: Parsons, Veldra Wayne
George E. Forrer Obit
Obituary: Forrer, George E.