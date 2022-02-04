Obituary: Parsons, Veldra Wayne

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veldra Wayne Parsons, 95, of Mineral Wells died February 2, 2022 at Belpre Landing in Belpre, OH.

He was born on June 15, 1926 in Kenna, WV and was the son of the late Otho Parsons and Pearl Redman Skeen. He was educated in Jackson County schools and graduated from Ripley High School in 1943. He received a teaching degree from Morris Harvey College and taught in Jackson County schools for 7 years before moving to Parkersburg.

He retired from Huntsman Chemical Company as a Safety Supervisor in 1988. He retired from the US Army 1092nd Engineer Battalion as a CW3 and was also a US Navy veteran of WWII, serving in the Pacific Theatre. He was a member of the American Legion Post #15 and the South Parkersburg Baptist Church. Earlier in life he volunteered as a Little League baseball coach and enjoyed hunting. He also was an avid golfer and woodworking enthusiast.

He is survived by three children, Phillip (Katie) Parsons of Parkersburg, WV, Doug (Aryel) Parsons of Rippon, WV, Belinda Sheridan of Parkersburg, WV; seven grandchildren, Phillip W. (Becky) Parsons, II of Parkersburg, WV, Christin Parsons (Jason) Smith of Hilliard, OH, John (Jacqueline) Sheridan of Parkersburg, WV, Kelly (Jeremy) Sandy of Washington, WV, Kyle (fiancé Meghann Mikluscak) Hewitt of Canonsburg, PA, Jessica (Josh) Jarvis of Upper Marlboro, MD, Logan Parsons of Sterling, VA; eleven great grandchildren, Callie and Paige Parsons, Paxton and Cooper Smith, Brooke, Grace and Derek Sandy, Olivia and Sadie Hewitt and Brinsley Sheridan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evalene Skeen Parsons; step-father, Kermit Skeen and one sister, Ilene Parsons Skeen.

Funeral services will be Sunday 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, 403 7th Street, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Pfaff officiating.

Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Saturday 5-7 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to South Parkersburg Baptist Church in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

