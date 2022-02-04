Obituary: Selan, Dale C.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Dale C. Selan, 70, of Marietta passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on September 28, 1951, in Cleveland, OH, a son of Carl and Margaret Dalso Selan. Dale retired from ITT Engineered Valve Company. He was a member of Marietta Boat Club and Jeremiah’s Coffee Club.

On November 28, 1987, he married Tambra Mercer who survives along with daughter Jamie (Dave) Petti of Cleveland; grandchildren Caleb and Caitlyn, brother Don (Mary Kae) Selan, niece Macy Selan and nephew Shane Selan.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Feb. 8) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Family will greet friends before the service from 9 until 11.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

