Advertisement

Ohio State Highway Patrol responding to icy conditions

WTAP reports live from Marietta with an update on road conditions
Icy conditions
Icy conditions(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Friday’s winter weather was different than that of the previous weeks. The reason: ice.

We spoke with Sgt. Eric Knowlton of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Knowlton says “ODOT is also out on the roadway. They’re working constantly. Same with County and Township Department of Transportations. They’re out there trying to get salt and cinders on the roadways... trying to help people out and get that cleared off... but it’s not easy with the cold weather. It doesn’t want to clear off very well.”

He says crash numbers seem to be at or below the levels of previous winters, which he attributes to many drivers staying off the roads or driving carefully.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars crash near Memorial Bridge.
Wreck sends two to the hospital
Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Storm is impacting the Mid-Ohio Valley. Here is the latest forecast
A former Marietta Middle School boys basketball coach pled guilty to nine counts of unlawful...
Ex-Marietta Middle School boy’s basketball coach pleads guilty to rape charges
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Meteorologists are keeping their eyes out for flooding.
Flood warnings issued across the Mid-Ohio Valley: what that means

Latest News

American Cancer Society wants people to take steps to be healthy
American Cancer Society wants people to take steps to be healthy
Flood Warnings
Flood Warning in Washington County throughout the night
Restaurants still finding way to get customers their meals on snowy days
Restaurants still finding way to get customers their meals on snowy days
The car that was hit is towed away from the scene.
Man arrested after hit and run