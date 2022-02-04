Ohio State Highway Patrol responding to icy conditions

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Friday’s winter weather was different than that of the previous weeks. The reason: ice.

We spoke with Sgt. Eric Knowlton of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Knowlton says “ODOT is also out on the roadway. They’re working constantly. Same with County and Township Department of Transportations. They’re out there trying to get salt and cinders on the roadways... trying to help people out and get that cleared off... but it’s not easy with the cold weather. It doesn’t want to clear off very well.”

He says crash numbers seem to be at or below the levels of previous winters, which he attributes to many drivers staying off the roads or driving carefully.

