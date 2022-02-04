Parkersburg road updates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg and surrounding counties roads are icy but are currently being treated.

County officials ask that you stay home if at all possible. But for those that have to travel they ask you travel slower than normal and as safe as possible to keep you and other drivers safe.

They expect back roads and side roads to be fully treated by the morning.

We will give updates on the roads as we learn more.

