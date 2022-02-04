Advertisement

Parkersburg road updates

WTAP News @ 5- PKB road update
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg and surrounding counties roads are icy but are currently being treated.

County officials ask that you stay home if at all possible. But for those that have to travel they ask you travel slower than normal and as safe as possible to keep you and other drivers safe.

They expect back roads and side roads to be fully treated by the morning.

We will give updates on the roads as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars crash near Memorial Bridge.
Wreck sends two to the hospital
Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Storm is impacting the Mid-Ohio Valley. Here is the latest forecast
A former Marietta Middle School boys basketball coach pled guilty to nine counts of unlawful...
Ex-Marietta Middle School boy’s basketball coach pleads guilty to rape charges
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Meteorologists are keeping their eyes out for flooding.
Flood warnings issued across the Mid-Ohio Valley: what that means

Latest News

American Cancer Society wants people to take steps to be healthy
American Cancer Society wants people to take steps to be healthy
Flood Warnings
Flood Warning in Washington County throughout the night
Restaurants still finding way to get customers their meals on snowy days
Restaurants still finding way to get customers their meals on snowy days
The car that was hit is towed away from the scene.
Man arrested after hit and run
Icy conditions
Ohio State Highway Patrol responding to icy conditions