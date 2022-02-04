Advertisement

Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop

Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed...
Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed the trays felt heavier than they should have. They dug into the food and found several bags of fentanyl pills buried within it.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona said they found 227,000 fentanyl pills hidden in buffet-style food during a traffic stop on Wednesday near Casa Grande.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a driver on the interstate, noted the driver’s story “wasn’t adding up” and searched the car.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed the trays felt heavier than they should have. They dug into the food and found several bags of fentanyl pills buried within it.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said the 227,000 pills that were seized total “more than what we recovered in all of 2020.”

The driver, 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa, was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Storm is impacting the Mid-Ohio Valley. Here is the latest forecast
Two cars crash near Memorial Bridge.
Wreck sends two to the hospital
A former Marietta Middle School boys basketball coach pled guilty to nine counts of unlawful...
Ex-Marietta Middle School boy’s basketball coach pleads guilty to rape charges
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Meteorologists are keeping their eyes out for flooding.
Flood warnings issued across the Mid-Ohio Valley: what that means

Latest News

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
US economy shrugs off omicron, adds 467,000 jobs in January
FILE - Employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for...
House passes bill to boost US computer chip production
Joe Burrow as a young kid
Jimmy Burrow talks family and Athens community’s impact on his son’s success
Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were censured by the GOP for their perceived disloyalty to...
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger, moves to pull out of debates
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
COVID falling in 49 of 50 states as deaths near 900,000