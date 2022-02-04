Preparations underway for W.V. Toughman Contest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg High School Fieldhouse is getting ready to host the 37th annual WV Toughman Contest this coming weekend.

Officials with Toughman say that there will be over 100 men and women fighters, across all experience levels, from professionals to amateurs.

While the Toughman Contest is a staple across the entire state of West Virginia, spokesperson Brooke Watkins says that it is special when it comes to Parkersburg.

“This is our home town,” Watkins said. “This is a big show for us. Of course, we have all the different fighters, the men and women that come from all around, and there are many different Toughmans, but of course this one is near and dear to my heart because it’s here in Parkersburg.”

The contests will be on Friday February 4, and Saturday February 5. Doors will open at 6 p.m. each night, and the main event begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be $25 at the door, and all ages are encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.