Restaurants still finding way to get customers their meals on snowy days

WTAP News @ 5- Delivering in snow
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - On snowy, wet days like today, people are still looking for a way to get something to eat.

Restaurants like DiCarlo’s say that they see a significant increase in calls for delivery during days like these.

And although the conditions can be a cause for concern, co-owner David Hartshorn says that all drivers have cars with four-wheel drive.

He says they monitor roads that may be too dangerous for their drivers to go.

“We monitor it pretty well. I’ll ask after every delivery, ‘Hey, how are the roads? What’s this, what’s that?’ We know the areas, the outer lying areas. We’ve had to limit delivery to a lot of these days just because if you’re up a hill, out off on the country roads, most likely we’re not going to get to you,” says Hartshorn.

Hartshorn says that DiCarlo’s offers free delivery to all customers.

