Retired sheriff denies claims made in lawsuit filed by former deputy

Retired Sheriff Steve Stephens has responded to a lawsuit filed by a former deputy. He denies any wrongdoing.(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Retired Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens has filed a response to one of the lawsuits filed against him last year.

The answer to Della Matheny’s amended complaint was filed in Wood County Circuit Court on January 26.

It denies that Stephens created a hostile work environment and says he is not guilty of wrongful conduct like sexual harassment, among other things.

It also says the accusations Matheny made don’t constitute private action against Stephens.

The retired sheriff has asked that Matheny’s lawsuit be dismissed and that she pay for the cost of his defense.

He also demands a jury trial for any triable issues.

We reached out to Stephens for comment but have not yet gotten a response.

We’ve also reached out to Mathney’s attorneys, who have not yet responded.

You can read Stephens’s full response here.

For background and a look at Matheny’s original complaint, click here.

