Some Ohio State sex abuse survivors appeal lawsuit dismissal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A group of survivors of decades-old sexual abuse by a long-dead Ohio State team doctor have appealed a judge’s dismissal of their lawsuits against the university.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson last year dismissed the bulk of the unsettled cases over abuse perpetrated by the late Dr. Richard Stress.

Watson acknowledged that abuse occurred but concluded the legal time limit for the claims had passed.

Two groups of more than 100 survivors this week asked the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse Watson’s decision.

Their attorneys argue the timeline for filing the complaint began when widespread publicity about Strauss’ actions emerged in 2018.

