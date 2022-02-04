This Is Home: Dianna Hively retires from Marietta Police Department after 25 years of service

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -After 25 years, one of Marietta Police Department’s officers is turning in the badge and uniform and retiring.

Dianna Hively, one of the very few female officers to ever be a Marietta Police Officer, retired this week.

As a member of the road unit, Hively said she rarely got bored on the job.

“That’s what kept me going was that it wasn’t a desk job. I always knew I wanted to be out and about-I didn’t want to be stuck inside anywhere, so that was important to me,” she said.

“It was the variety of the job to, it was something different all the time. So, since I did get to do different positions throughout the years that helped-like being a school resource officer.”

Hively said some of her favorite days on the job were being in the schools with kids as a resource officer and as a DARE officer.

“In the 5th grade we talked about drugs, peer pressure, risk and consequences, things like that. For kindergarten and first grade, we would talk about stranger danger, poisons in the home, chemicals, things you need to stay away from,” she said.

An army veteran, Hively said she loved the job because it challenged her both mentally and physically. She said she hopes the department can find more people to replace her and several other officers who are retiring this year.

“They do college reimbursement, there’s longevity, there’s a couple extra bonus checks a year-that’s a nice benefit. Our hours are twelve hour days. We like that because you get more time off with your family, because it’s like, two on two off, so we really like the scheduling,” Hively said. “There’s just a lot of good people here.”

Hively said she will spend her retirement years with her family who live here in Marietta, and across the country.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.