Business owner arraigned for alleged fraudulent schemes

Anthony Farr is the owner of Hughes River Land Services, through which he brokered oil and gas...
Anthony Farr is the owner of Hughes River Land Services, through which he brokered oil and gas minerals as well as surface acreage.(MGN)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A business owner was arraigned Friday due to alleged fraudulent schemes.

According to Ritchie County Sheriff Terry Snodgrass, Anthony Farr has been indicted with one felony count of fraudulent schemes, three counts of obtaining money under false pretenses, and two misdemeanors: practicing law without a license and the other being misconduct by a notary.

Farr is the owner and operator of Hughes River Land Services, through which he brokers oil and gas minerals as well as surface acreage. Snodgrass said he’s being accused of selling one product to two different people, giving them identical deeds. Because of this, Snodgrass pointed out, only one person was actually going to receive royalties from the oil and gas.

Farr’s bond was posted at $20,000.

