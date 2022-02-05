Advertisement

Wood County is back in the gold on Covid map

WTAP News @ 5-Wood County gold
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Since Thursday, Wood County has been in the gold on West Virginia’s county alert Covid map. This is after a four to five month stretch of being in the red minus one day dipping out of the red in those months.

This is according to the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department’s Population Health Director Malcolm Lancolm, who’s reacting to the news with cautious optimism. While the dip is promising, he notes that our percent of positivity is rising again. Lancolm says West Virginia is still on the downhill part of the omicron spike and that people should continue taking precautions.

“It’s definitely moving in the right direction but I don’t want everyone to think that this is the beginning of the endemic or anything like that,” he said.

In Wood County, less than 1% of those fully vaccinated have had breakthrough infections, according to Lancolm. Statewide, however, that number is about 7%.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars crash near Memorial Bridge.
Wreck sends two to the hospital
Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Storm is impacting the Mid-Ohio Valley. Here is the latest forecast
A former Marietta Middle School boys basketball coach pled guilty to nine counts of unlawful...
Ex-Marietta Middle School boy’s basketball coach pleads guilty to rape charges
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Meteorologists are keeping their eyes out for flooding.
Flood warnings issued across the Mid-Ohio Valley: what that means

Latest News

Edwin Williams' car was found almost totally submerged in flood water. It is not yet known...
UPDATE: Missing elderly man’s name released: search will continue Saturday
American Cancer Society wants people to take steps to be healthy
American Cancer Society wants people to take steps to be healthy
Flood Warnings
Flood Warning in Washington County throughout the night
Restaurants still finding way to get customers their meals on snowy days
Restaurants still finding way to get customers their meals on snowy days