Wood County is back in the gold on Covid map

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Since Thursday, Wood County has been in the gold on West Virginia’s county alert Covid map. This is after a four to five month stretch of being in the red minus one day dipping out of the red in those months.

This is according to the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department’s Population Health Director Malcolm Lancolm, who’s reacting to the news with cautious optimism. While the dip is promising, he notes that our percent of positivity is rising again. Lancolm says West Virginia is still on the downhill part of the omicron spike and that people should continue taking precautions.

“It’s definitely moving in the right direction but I don’t want everyone to think that this is the beginning of the endemic or anything like that,” he said.

In Wood County, less than 1% of those fully vaccinated have had breakthrough infections, according to Lancolm. Statewide, however, that number is about 7%.

