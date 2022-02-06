3 Marietta triumphant over John Carroll

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Pioneers men’s basketball team hosted the John Carroll Blue Streak for some D3 basketball action.

The Pioneers were down early, but were able to head into halftime with a tie ball game.

The second half proved to be very back and forth between the two teams before Marietta was able to pull away and win 88-74.

Marietta’s win streak now stays alive as they continue their push for the OAC title as they sit at 18-2 on the season.

