Advertisement

#3 Marietta triumphant over John Carroll

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Pioneers men’s basketball team hosted the John Carroll Blue Streak for some D3 basketball action.

The Pioneers were down early, but were able to head into halftime with a tie ball game.

The second half proved to be very back and forth between the two teams before Marietta was able to pull away and win 88-74.

Marietta’s win streak now stays alive as they continue their push for the OAC title as they sit at 18-2 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Williams' car was found almost totally submerged in flood water. It is not yet known...
UPDATE: Body found during Saturday search
The car that was hit is towed away from the scene.
Man arrested after hit and run
Anthony Farr is the owner of Hughes River Land Services, through which he brokered oil and gas...
Business owner arraigned for alleged fraudulent schemes
Two cars crash near Memorial Bridge.
Wreck sends two to the hospital
A former Marietta Middle School boys basketball coach pled guilty to nine counts of unlawful...
Ex-Marietta Middle School boy’s basketball coach pleads guilty to rape charges

Latest News

Marietta falls to John Carroll
Marietta Pioneers fall to #9 John Carroll
WTAP News @ 6 - VOD - WILLIAMSTOWN MAGNOLIA
Williamstown buzz past Magnolia
Joe Burrow as a young kid
Jimmy Burrow talks family and Athens community’s impact on his son’s success
Crews are hard at work preparing the Toughman Contest in Parkersburg
Preparations underway for W.V. Toughman Contest