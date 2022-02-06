#3 Marietta triumphant over John Carroll
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -
The Marietta Pioneers men’s basketball team hosted the John Carroll Blue Streak for some D3 basketball action.
The Pioneers were down early, but were able to head into halftime with a tie ball game.
The second half proved to be very back and forth between the two teams before Marietta was able to pull away and win 88-74.
Marietta’s win streak now stays alive as they continue their push for the OAC title as they sit at 18-2 on the season.
