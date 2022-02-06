Advertisement

Annual West Virginia Toughman competition comes back to town

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 37th year the toughman competition was hosted in Parkersburg High School’s fieldhouse this weekend.

Amateur boxers participated in a single elimination tournament that ended last night.

Last night One toughman winner in five women’s and five men’s weight classes was determined.

Promoter of the fights Jerry Thomas says he is happy to see the growth when he started 43 years ago to now.

“I asked if they were coming to an event and his answer was heck yeah it’s tradition I got to go. So we get that kind of feedback. What’s nice too is we have fighters that their father competed and occasionally once in a while we get a grandparent that competed,” said Thomas.

The event has plans on being back next year in the field house.

