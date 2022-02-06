‘CANNABIST’ comes to Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County saw its first dispensary open on Friday.

The dispensary is for patients who are West Virginia residents, have a doctor certification and registered medical patient from the office of medical cannabis of DHHR in West Virginia.

WTAP spoke with them today and they said their main goal is helping those in need.

“Our goal is to be able to service patients in Wood County and West Virginia for medical cannabis needs,” said Keri Stan, regional manager.

They will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony on February 11 at 9:50 A.M. after the last one was postponed due to weather.

If you want to learn more about how to become a patient you can learn more at dhhr.wv.gov.

