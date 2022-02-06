City of Athens preparing for Super Bowl weekend

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) -The Super Bowl is just one week away and the city of Athens is gearing up for what should be an exciting weekend.

Mayor Steve Patterson said he is very proud of Joe Burrow and how he is representing Athens County on a national stage. He said the entire community is grateful for everything he has done-from winning football games to helping to raise nearly 1.5 million dollars for the Athens County Food Bank.

He said Athens will be showing their team spirit for the Bengals next weekend.

“We have some plans in the works that are going to take place here. We have the Armory, which is at the North end of Court Street and working with Passion Works, Patti Mitchel, and the Passion Works artists to create a rather large banner that will be hanging from the armory,” Patterson said.

" We have some other things in the works for court street onto itself to spruce it up a little bit. A lot of narratives that you are going to hear with people…wishing the best for Joe Burrow and the Bengals when it comes Super Bowl time.”

Both Mayor Patterson and the entire city of Athens showed their support for burrow back when he was a Louisianna State University Tiger as well. Athens quickly became decorated with purple and gold when Burrow lead LSU to win the national championship in 2019.

