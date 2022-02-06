Advertisement

City of Athens preparing for Super Bowl weekend

Athens Mayor Steve Patterson
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) -The Super Bowl is just one week away and the city of Athens is gearing up for what should be an exciting weekend.

Mayor Steve Patterson said he is very proud of Joe Burrow and how he is representing Athens County on a national stage. He said the entire community is grateful for everything he has done-from winning football games to helping to raise nearly 1.5 million dollars for the Athens County Food Bank.

He said Athens will be showing their team spirit for the Bengals next weekend.

“We have some plans in the works that are going to take place here. We have the Armory, which is at the North end of Court Street and working with Passion Works, Patti Mitchel, and the Passion Works artists to create a rather large banner that will be hanging from the armory,” Patterson said.

" We have some other things in the works for court street onto itself to spruce it up a little bit. A lot of narratives that you are going to hear with people…wishing the best for Joe Burrow and the Bengals when it comes Super Bowl time.”

Both Mayor Patterson and the entire city of Athens showed their support for burrow back when he was a Louisianna State University Tiger as well. Athens quickly became decorated with purple and gold when Burrow lead LSU to win the national championship in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Williams' car was found almost totally submerged in flood water. It is not yet known...
UPDATE: Body found during Saturday search
Anthony Farr is the owner of Hughes River Land Services, through which he brokered oil and gas...
Business owner arraigned for alleged fraudulent schemes
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
The car that was hit is towed away from the scene.
Man arrested after hit and run
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department's Population Health Director is approaching the news with...
Wood County is back in the gold on Covid map

Latest News

Crown Florals and Gifts switches to permanent gifts for Valentines day
Crown Florals and Gifts switching to a more permanent expression of love for Valentines day
First dispensary opens in Wood County
‘CANNABIST’ comes to Wood County
toughman competition
Annual West Virginia Toughman competition comes back to town
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement