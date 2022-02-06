Advertisement

Crown Florals and Gifts switching to a more permanent expression of love for Valentines day

By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Owner Keith McClung says they have decided to make the switch from flowers to more permanent gifts this year for Valentines day.

“People keep coming in and they’re saying I’m looking for more of a permanent gift that doesn’t die. And my wife and I have worked so hard on sourcing and curating just a wonderful collection of giftware for the community,” said McClung.

McClung says that this decision came with the community in mind.

They expect the transition to be smooth from this time forward after they experienced a bit of a rough patch initially.

Crown Florals says that if you are looking to buy gifts for your loved ones the best time is now.

