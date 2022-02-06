Advertisement

Local jails expecting help from DNR officers

WTAP News @ 6
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -WTAP recently reported that West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation would get help from West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources’ officers.

We now know that multiple facilities in our area will be using this assistance.

According to a media contact, one officer has already served a shift at North Central Regional Jail.

Parkersburg Correctional Center and Jail as well as Saint Mary’s Correctional Center and Jail expect to receive help from the trained DNR police too.

