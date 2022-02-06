Marietta Pioneers fall to #9 John Carroll

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Pioneers women’s basketball team came off a big win over Muskingum after falling out of the rankings this past week.

And with ninth ranked John Carroll coming to town, the Pioneers were looking to pull off another big upset to move back into the rankings.

The Pioneers were outscored in the first half, and made the third quarter very competitive, but they were not able to keep up with the scoring provided by the Blue Streaks, losing 83-67.

After a hot start to the season, Marietta now falls to 17-4 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.