Advertisement

PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie

Caption
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard confirmed that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped on a piece of ice that broke away on Lake Erie near Catawba Island.

Coast Guard crews rescued 11 of those people, WOIO reported. The seven other people were saved by a good Samaritan, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said, and Ottawa County EMS is evaluating the group at Catawba State Park.

According to the Coast Guard, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling.

Officials said the rescue operation began around 1 p.m. and concluded around 3:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Williams' car was found almost totally submerged in flood water. It is not yet known...
UPDATE: Body found during Saturday search
Anthony Farr is the owner of Hughes River Land Services, through which he brokered oil and gas...
Business owner arraigned for alleged fraudulent schemes
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
The car that was hit is towed away from the scene.
Man arrested after hit and run
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department's Population Health Director is approaching the news with...
Wood County is back in the gold on Covid map

Latest News

Athens Mayor Steve Patterson
City of Athens preparing for Super Bowl weekend
Crown Florals and Gifts switches to permanent gifts for Valentines day
Crown Florals and Gifts switching to a more permanent expression of love for Valentines day
First dispensary opens in Wood County
‘CANNABIST’ comes to Wood County
First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’