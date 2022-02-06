Advertisement

Williamstown buzz past Magnolia

WTAP News @ 6 - VOD - WILLIAMSTOWN MAGNOLIA
WTAP News @ 6 - VOD - WILLIAMSTOWN MAGNOLIA
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets boy’s basketball team hosted Magnolia high school for their last home game of the season.

The Jackets only trailed for a small amount of time before they started to roll through Magnolia.

It was an absolute three-point barrage from both teams in the first half, but Williamstown was able to hit their shots more consistently.

The Yellowjackets now close off their home schedule with a win, beating Magnolia 88-53.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Williams' car was found almost totally submerged in flood water. It is not yet known...
UPDATE: Body found during Saturday search
The car that was hit is towed away from the scene.
Man arrested after hit and run
Anthony Farr is the owner of Hughes River Land Services, through which he brokered oil and gas...
Business owner arraigned for alleged fraudulent schemes
Two cars crash near Memorial Bridge.
Wreck sends two to the hospital
A former Marietta Middle School boys basketball coach pled guilty to nine counts of unlawful...
Ex-Marietta Middle School boy’s basketball coach pleads guilty to rape charges

Latest News

Joe Burrow as a young kid
Jimmy Burrow talks family and Athens community’s impact on his son’s success
Crews are hard at work preparing the Toughman Contest in Parkersburg
Preparations underway for W.V. Toughman Contest
Young hockey players excited to see U.S.A. hockey team in Winter Olympics
Young hockey players excited to see U.S.A. hockey team in Winter Olympics
Games canceled on February 3
Impending weather forces athletics cancellations