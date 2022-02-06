Williamstown buzz past Magnolia

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets boy’s basketball team hosted Magnolia high school for their last home game of the season.

The Jackets only trailed for a small amount of time before they started to roll through Magnolia.

It was an absolute three-point barrage from both teams in the first half, but Williamstown was able to hit their shots more consistently.

The Yellowjackets now close off their home schedule with a win, beating Magnolia 88-53.

