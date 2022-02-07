4th West Virginia corrections officer dies of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - An officer at a West Virginia jail has became the fourth corrections employee to die from the coronavirus, including the second this year.

The state Department of Homeland Security says Western Regional Jail Cpl. Christopher Scarberry had been hospitalized with the virus since December and died Sunday.

Scarberry had served at the jail in Cabell County since 2018.

Lakin Correctional Center officer Paula Jo Tomlin died of COVID-19 on Jan. 22.

The two other officers who died last year were from the Saint Marys Correctional Center in Pleasants County and the Northern Regional Jail in Marshall County.

