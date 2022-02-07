Advertisement

4th West Virginia corrections officer dies of COVID-19

The state Department of Homeland Security says Western Regional Jail Cpl. Christopher Scarberry...
The state Department of Homeland Security says Western Regional Jail Cpl. Christopher Scarberry had been hospitalized with the virus since December and died Sunday.(Nick Nelson)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - An officer at a West Virginia jail has became the fourth corrections employee to die from the coronavirus, including the second this year.

The state Department of Homeland Security says Western Regional Jail Cpl. Christopher Scarberry had been hospitalized with the virus since December and died Sunday.

Scarberry had served at the jail in Cabell County since 2018.

Lakin Correctional Center officer Paula Jo Tomlin died of COVID-19 on Jan. 22.

The two other officers who died last year were from the Saint Marys Correctional Center in Pleasants County and the Northern Regional Jail in Marshall County.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
Edwin Williams' car was found almost totally submerged in flood water. It is not yet known...
UPDATE: Body found during Saturday search
First dispensary opens in Wood County
‘CANNABIST’ comes to Wood County
Anthony Farr is the owner of Hughes River Land Services, through which he brokered oil and gas...
Business owner arraigned for alleged fraudulent schemes
toughman competition
Annual West Virginia Toughman competition comes back to town

Latest News

A circuit judge has been appointed to a temporary seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court after...
Moats named to temporary seat on West Virginia Supreme Court
West Virginia State University is installing opioid overdose rescue kits on its campus as part...
West Virginia State to install opioid overdose rescue kits
The West Virginia city of Vienna has $100,000 available to qualifying residents for home...
West Virginia city has $100K for home rehabilitation
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has temporarily renamed three state parks in honor of the Super...
Ohio governor temporarily renames 3 parks to honor Bengals