Advertisement

Amazon increasing base salary caps to 350K

Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.
Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.(Source: WBRC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon hopes to entice employees with bigger paychecks.

The e-commerce and cloud computing giant is increasing its maximum base pay in the U.S. from $160,000 to $350,000 per year.

According to an internal blog post Monday, Amazon also said it will boost its overall compensation ranges for most jobs globally.

These changes are in effect for corporate and technology workers.

A spokesperson for Amazon wouldn’t comment but confirmed the authenticity of the blog post.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
Edwin Williams' car was found almost totally submerged in flood water. It is not yet known...
UPDATE: Body found during Saturday search
First dispensary opens in Wood County
‘CANNABIST’ comes to Wood County
Anthony Farr is the owner of Hughes River Land Services, through which he brokered oil and gas...
Business owner arraigned for alleged fraudulent schemes
toughman competition
Annual West Virginia Toughman competition comes back to town

Latest News

A view of the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. The Justice Department...
Justice Dept. signals it may allow safe injection sites
Monday brought a flurry of high-level diplomatic sit-downs as the West tries to ease tensions...
Diplomatic efforts ramp up amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
This image from security camera video provided by the Richland, Wash., police shows a shooting...
Police: 1 killed in shooting at Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington state
FILE - President Joe Biden said Monday that “it would be wise” for Americans to leave Ukraine...
Biden: It ‘would be wise’ for Americans to leave Ukraine
Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was laid to rest Monday. Authorities say his girlfriend...
Police officer laid to rest after girlfriend allegedly hit him with her car, left him out in cold