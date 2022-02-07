Advertisement

Black History Month events for West Virginia University-Parkersburg

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Schools are honoring Black History Month.

West Virginia University at Parkersburg’s task force for diversity and equity will give students a look at Sumner School in Parkersburg.

The first school was created by seven Black American men to provide education to their children and community.

Officials say that education on lesser-known historic points is important during this month.

“Reading about it has been fascinating. With it being the first school black or white that was started by a private group. And so, it was created in a one-room building and then it grew. And it started to serve students from first grade to 12th grade. And some of the most noted people to graduate with a high school degree in Parkersburg, African Americans, went on to do incredible things that graduated from that school,” says enrollment executive vice president, Steven Smith.

The school will also have the president of the NAACP Derrick Johnson join students for a Facebook live on February 23rd.

