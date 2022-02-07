Advertisement

Moats named to temporary seat on West Virginia Supreme Court

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A circuit judge has been appointed to a temporary seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court after the resignation of Justice Evan Jenkins.

Chief Justice John Hutchison on Monday appointed Alan Moats to the high court.

Moats has served in the judicial circuit covering Barbour and Taylor counties since 1997.

Moats will serve on the Supreme Court until Gov. Jim Justice appoints someone to the seat.

That person then would serve until a election can be held for the remainder of Jenkins’ term through 2024.

Jenkins announced Friday that he is resigning to return to private law practice.

