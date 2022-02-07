Advertisement

New Vienna City councilman gets to work

WTAP News @ 5- New Vienna City Councilman
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Chuck Noffsinger became a Vienna city councilman on February 1.

He is just six days in but he says he has already started working on the budget for the city’s fiscal year.

With his past experience being in Parks and Rec he says he hopes to see some money go towards the beautification of parks and land in the city but understands a big priority is infrastructure.

In his time with city council he hopes to just leave a good, lasting impression on his colleagues.

“Just to be that the other council members put their faith in me by putting me here, that I don’t let them down and I show them that it was well placed faith in me. That I can contribute to getting a good budget completed,” said Noffsinger.

WTAP News @ 5 - The price of flowers increases impacts local businesses
WTAP News @ 5 - New Vienna City Councilman
WTAP News @ 5 - Black History month WVUP
WTAP News @ 5 - MFD Swears In
