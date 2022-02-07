Obituary: Bell, Thomas Anderson (Andy)

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thomas Anderson Bell (Andy), 40, of Grantsville, West Virginia, passed away January 31, 2022 at Mon Health Center in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Frederick, Maryland, a son of Holly Bell Sr and the late Janey Diane Wilson.

In addition to his father, Holly Bell, Sr., he is survived by his daughter Shakera Bell and his ex-wife Ronda Frederick.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his mother Janey Wilson, his brother Holly Bell II, and his grandparents Jim and Juanita Bell

.Per Thomas’s wishes, he will be cremated. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., of Grantsville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.