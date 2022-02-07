Advertisement

Obituary: Bettinger, Peggy Ann

Peggy Ann Bettinger Obit
Peggy Ann Bettinger Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Peggy Ann Bettinger, 73, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 2, 1948 in Marietta to Ralph Ellsworth and Betty Maxine Burkhart LaFaber.

Peggy graduated from Marietta High School. She was a nurse’s aide for Marietta Memorial Hospital for over 45 years. Peggy enjoyed baking and decorating cakes, cooking and loved her family most of all.She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Wallace (Brandon); grandson, Grayson; step children, David Bettinger (Lisa) and Amy Carte (Joe); step grandchildren, Tyler, Brenna and Emily; sister, Eileen Robinson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gay David Bettinger, whom she married on May 28, 1982; and brother, Leonard LaFaber.

Public visitation will be at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. Her family requests that masks be required. Private services will be held for her family. Burial will be in Olive Cemetery in Caldwell, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of donor’s choice in her memory. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Peggy’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

