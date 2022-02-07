Advertisement

Obituary: Blessing, Gary Wayne

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gary Wayne Blessing Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gary Wayne Blessing, 52, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.

There will be no public visitation or service. Burial will be in Anderson Cemetery, Belleville, WV at the convenience of the family.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with the family.

