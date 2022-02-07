Obituary: Blessing, Gary Wayne

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gary Wayne Blessing, 52, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.

There will be no public visitation or service. Burial will be in Anderson Cemetery, Belleville, WV at the convenience of the family.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.