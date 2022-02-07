Advertisement

Obituary: Carpenter Jr., Ralph J.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ralph J. Carpenter, Jr., 73 of Marietta passed away at 8:02 pm, Sunday, February 6, 2022 at MMH Hospital.

He was born June 17, 1948, a son of Ralph J. Carpenter, Sr. and Esther Mary Addlesburger Harris Carpenter.  Ralph had been employed by Wetz Trucking.

He married Wilma Benson who preceded him in death.  He is survived by 2 sons, Tim Carpenter and Brian Carpenter and daughter Connie Carpenter all of Marietta; grandchildren:  Billy (Megan), Junior (Mickayla), Brian Jr. (Shelby) and Ryan (Chelsey); great grandchildren:  Easton, Parker, Oakley, McKenzie, A. J. and Braxton and sister Ruth Hickcock.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Tony and brothers, Elmer, James and Bob.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Feb. 10) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Lynch Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

