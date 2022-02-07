Obituary: Dana, William A.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - William A. Dana 96, of Marietta passed away at his home Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born November 7, 1925, in Newport a son of Dwight and Mary McConnel Dana.

Bill was retired from B. F. Goodrich. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during WWII in Russell Island and Guadalcanal. Bill enjoyed driving stockcars, was an avid hunter and a member of the Mountaintop Hunting Club.

On February 12, 1975, he married Mary Sinclair who preceded him in death. Bill is survived by 3 daughters: Susan Vizzuto, Patty Lee and Rae Ann Stollar all of Stockport; 6 grandchildren: Tony, Carylon, Georgia, Jamie, Jennifer and Hope; 10 great grandchildren: Chelsey, Reece, Leanna, Steven, Rance, Ryann, Troy, Heath, Zach and Jayden; sister Betsy Hutchinson of Raleigh, NC and his beloved dog “Maggie.”

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son Dwight Dana, brothers, Max and Theodore, sisters, Lela Dana and Mary Dana Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Feb. 9) at 12:00 noon at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with interment following in Newport Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday before the service from 10 until 12. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

