Obituary: Flood, Margaret Ann

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Margaret Ann Flood, 91, of Parkersburg died Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Stonerise Belmont. She was born December 10, 1930 in Glendale, WV, the first child of the late Frank J. Estep and Bernetta “Nettie” H. (Herrick) Estep. She lived in Moundsville, WV until the spring when her family moved to St. Joseph Settlement in Proctor, WV.

Margaret received her early education at St. Joseph School in Proctor. She attended Magnolia High School, New Martinsville, WV graduating in 1948 as class Salutatorian. She held the office of Class Secretary and was a member of the National Honor Society and National Thespian Society. While working as a bookkeeper at Bridgman Brothers Motor Company, she met Bernard F. Flood Jr. They were married July 14, 1951 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St Joseph Settlement, Proctor. They lived in New Martinsville until 1952 when her husband’s job moved to Williamsport, PA. She worked there for two auto dealerships. In 1956 her husband joined Borg-Warner in Gary, IN. They lived there until he was transferred to Parkersburg. In 1966, he was transferred to Amsterdam, Holland where a plant was being built. They lived there with sons John and Jim for 1½ years, traveling to many countries in Europe during that time. Margaret recalled fondly the friends and cultural experiences she enjoyed with her family there. They moved back to their home in Parkersburg after his assignment was completed, remaining there for nearly 50 yrs.

Margaret was an exemplary wife and mother keeping a beautiful home and giving her full love and support to Bernie, John and Jim. In 1970, their family was selected to represent the state of West Virginia in the third Nationwide All-American Family search competing against families selected from the other 49 states. For eight days they were interviewed and observed by a host of judges. On the basis of their attitude, ability and sense of family unity, they were selected as the winners and were named “All American Family”. The competition was held in Lehigh Acres, FL. Upon their return, they were honored by multiple city and state dignitaries as well as being invited to the White House to be congratulated by President Richard M. Nixon.

Margaret continued her career as an office manager and accountant at various companies throughout the years, most recently for Dr. Fred Kreig, with her longest tenure being at Kincheloe Motors in Parkersburg where she retired after 17 years of service. Margaret was an active member of St Margaret Mary Catholic Church where she coordinated and taught in the school of religion for many years. She served in the RCIA program both as an instructor and sponsor, was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. Margaret has been a guiding light for many through the years and has never wavered from her deep Catholic faith.

Margaret is survived by her sister, Bertha (Estep) Schrader; brother-in-law John (Sandy)Bush and numerous nieces and nephews in the Bush, Flood, Schrader, Stanton and Wharton families. Also cherishing her in loving memory are her former daughter-in-law, Marilyn (Thomas) Sheldon and their daughters Stephanie and Amy and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 61yrs, Bernard F. Flood Jr. and sons John William and James Francis; brother Albert F. Estep; brothers-in-law Robert Flood, Robert Schrader and Robert Wharton; sisters-in-law Annette Bush, Eileen Stanton, Kathleen Wharton and Ann Estep; two nieces and two nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, 403 7th Street, Parkersburg with a prayer service at 3:30 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Wednesday at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2500 Dudley Ave. with the Very Rev. J. Stephen Vallelonga and the Rev. Paul Wharton as celebrants. Internment will follow at Mt. Caramel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the John William Flood Memorial Scholarship at the University of Dayton; the James F. Flood Memorial Scholarship at Marshall University or St. Margaret Mary Matthew 25.

