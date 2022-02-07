Advertisement

Obituary: Hamrick, Madylene

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Madylene Hamrick, 91, of Parkersburg passed away February 2, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 16, 1930, a daughter to the late Clarence and Nell (Holpp) Smith.

Madylene was a member of the Cedar Grove Homemakers and cherished her family deeply. She enjoyed Bingo, gardening, canning, cooking, baking and camping with her loved ones.

Surviving Madylene is her husband of 66 years George Hamrick; son Allen Hamrick (Mary); grandchildren Abby, Jessica, and Derick; great grandchildren Maddy, Gianna, Brayten, Nolan, and Blayne; son-in-law David Roberts, and brother Donald Smith.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Roberts; brothers Pete, Lester, and Herbert; and sisters Maxine, Emma, and Martha.

Services for Madylene will be held Tuesday, February 8th, at Leavitt Funeral Home in  Parkersburg, at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Monday the 7th, from 6-8pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, and again an hour before the service on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

