Obituary: Hockenberry, Robert (Bob) Eugene

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Robert (Bob) Eugene Hockenberry, 86, of Marietta, OH passed away on February 5, 2022 at 10:53pm at The Arbors of Marietta, following a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Bob was born in Germantown, OH on June 13, 1935, to Raymond and Dorothy Hockenberry.

He graduated from Lower Salem High school in 1954. Bob married Joyce (Quick) Hockenberry on February 25th, 1961. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters local #168 for 56 years, having worked at Dravo Corporation, later Connex, until they closed and then he went in the field to work thru the union, until his retirement at 62 years of age.

Bob will be sadly missed by his truly devoted wife Joyce, his two sons Randy (Melinda) Hockenberry, Scott (Diane) Hockenberry, granddaughter Brandy (Jason) McBride and one great granddaughter Jocelyn Sharee Mcbride, whom he loved dearly and treasured the time he spent with them. He is also survived by brother, Chuck Hockenberry, two sisters, Glenda Mae Camden, Norma Jean Pitzer, one sister in law, Gloria Hockenberry and many nieces and nephews.

Over the years Bob was a lifetime Moose Lodge member, bowler, avid bingo player and caller (Bingo Bob). He loved any hunting season with his sons, working in his yard and flowers, front porch sitting, eating at Bob Evans, and bus trips with his lifelong love Joyce. Bob always had a smile on his face, a kind word to say, and a helping hand to offer. He particularly loved spending time with his grand dogs, Bosley and Jade. When his beautiful brown eyes were closed for good, a life of hard work and dedication to family sadly ended.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, mother in law, Ressie Quick, brother, Jim Hockenberry, brother in law, Robert Camden, and sister in law, Jean Hockenberry.

Visitation for Bob will be at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home on Tuesday February 8, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Gordie Deere celebrating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park in Reno.

The Hockenberry family would like to thank Marietta Memorial Hospital, The Arbors and Hospice for their compassionate care of Bob.

For those who desire memorial donations in memory of Bob, donations can be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 MT. Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bob's family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

