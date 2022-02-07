Obituary: Mills, John T.

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - John T. Mills, 74, of Washington, WV passed away Saturday, February 5, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born August 2, 1947 in Parkersburg a son of the late Harold S. and Estella Carothers Mills.

John graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1965. He retired from O’Ames Plant #1 after 38 years of service. He was a 53 year member of the Lynn Street Church of Christ, where he was active in assembling the communion and depositing the offerings. He loved to deer and squirrel hunt, work in the yard, loved 1000 piece jig saw puzzles, Wordsearch and dominos.

He is survived by his wife of 53 ½ years, Wanda Morrison Mills; two daughters, Penny Weekley (Kevin) of Parkersburg and Angela Rule (Rich) of Vienna; four grandchildren, Taylor and Summer Rule and Emily and Ryan Weekley; one sister, Frances Scott of Ravenswood; several nieces and nephews and his special church grandkids, Claire, Audrey, Caydon, Kaylee and Cady.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Roxanna Mills and a brother-in-law, George K. Scott.

Funeral services for John will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 9 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Evangelist Jason Blackwell officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Lynn Street Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

