Obituary: Tanner. Catherine Louise

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Catherine Louise Tanner, 88, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.

She was born May 12, 1933 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Earl Lawrence and Maggie M. Cunningham Dugan.

She has worked as a Nurse’s Aide for St. Joseph’s Hospital and many area nursing homes. Catherine was a Jehovah’s Witness for over 30 years.

Catherine is survived by her children, Ray Junior Tanner (Libby) of Parkersburg, Terry Lee Tanner (Leeann) of Marietta, OH, Kathy Darlene Webb of Cairo, WV, Eva Denise Mason of Parkersburg, WV and Tina Marie Tanner of Parkersburg; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Clifford Tanner; four brothers, Dave, Tom, Charlie and Robert; and two sisters, Mary and Nellie.

A virtual memorial service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 via Zoom with Elder Phillip Washington officiating. For those wanting to attend, meeting identification is 387302068 and the password is 1814. The site can be accessed at the following link: https://zoom.us/join

