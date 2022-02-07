Advertisement

Obituary: Tennant, Nettie “Peach”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Nettie “Peach” Tennant Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nettie “Peach” Tennant, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at home.

She was born October 10, 1934 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Bennie B. and Geraldine F. Wetter Moss.

Peach retired from Johns Manville and had worked for Fenton Art Glass. She was a Methodist by faith.

She is survived by two grandchildren, Lindsey Tennant and Martin Tennant; great-granddaughter, Madison Wolfe; two sisters, Doris Tennant of Fayetteville, NC and June Criss (Gene) of Vienna, WV; and three brothers, Gene Moss of Ritchie County, WV, Bob Moss (Rita) of Ritchie County, WV and Bennie Moss Jr. (Ann) of Elizabeth, WV.

On February 4, 2022, her last living son, Jeffery Scott Tennant, passed away.

In addition to her parents, Peach was preceded in death by her husband, Martin K. Tennant; two sons, Richard Tennant and Mark Tennant; and brother, Rex Moss.

At Peach’s request, there will be no public visitation or service. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Homes & Crematory is honored to assist the Tennant family.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a message of comfort or memory with her family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
Edwin Williams' car was found almost totally submerged in flood water. It is not yet known...
UPDATE: Body found during Saturday search
Anthony Farr is the owner of Hughes River Land Services, through which he brokered oil and gas...
Business owner arraigned for alleged fraudulent schemes
First dispensary opens in Wood County
‘CANNABIST’ comes to Wood County
Multiple local jails will receive help via DNR officers.
Local jails expecting help from DNR officers

Latest News

Catherine Louise Tanner Obit
Obituary: Tanner. Catherine Louise
Jerry Lee Ulderich Obit
Obituary: Ulderich, Jerry Lee
James A. “Jim” Venham Obit
Obituary: Venham, James A, “Jim”
John T. Mills Obit
Obituary: Mills, John T.
Thomas Anderson Bell (Andy) Obit
Obituary: Bell, Thomas Anderson (Andy)