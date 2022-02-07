Obituary: Tennant, Nettie “Peach”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nettie “Peach” Tennant, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at home.

She was born October 10, 1934 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Bennie B. and Geraldine F. Wetter Moss.

Peach retired from Johns Manville and had worked for Fenton Art Glass. She was a Methodist by faith.

She is survived by two grandchildren, Lindsey Tennant and Martin Tennant; great-granddaughter, Madison Wolfe; two sisters, Doris Tennant of Fayetteville, NC and June Criss (Gene) of Vienna, WV; and three brothers, Gene Moss of Ritchie County, WV, Bob Moss (Rita) of Ritchie County, WV and Bennie Moss Jr. (Ann) of Elizabeth, WV.

On February 4, 2022, her last living son, Jeffery Scott Tennant, passed away.

In addition to her parents, Peach was preceded in death by her husband, Martin K. Tennant; two sons, Richard Tennant and Mark Tennant; and brother, Rex Moss.

At Peach’s request, there will be no public visitation or service. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Homes & Crematory is honored to assist the Tennant family.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a message of comfort or memory with her family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.