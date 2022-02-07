Advertisement

Obituary: Tennant, Scott

Scott Tennant Obit
Scott Tennant Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Scott Tennant, 65, of Walker, WV, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, OH.

He was born June 27, 1956, a son of the late Martin K. and Nettie “Peach” Moss Tennant.

Scott retired from McClinton Chevrolet after 30 years. He was a gun enthusiast and history buff and he enjoyed bee keeping, wood working and hunting, especially hunting turkey and water fowl.

He is survived by his daughter, Lindsey Tennant and granddaughter, Madison Wolfe, who were his life and everything to him; and nephew, Martin Tennant.

In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Tennant and Mark Tennant.

There will be no public visitation or service. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Homes & Crematory is honored to assist the Tennant family.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a message of comfort or memory with her family.

