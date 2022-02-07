Obituary: Thorn, Betty L. (Coe)

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty L. (Coe) Thorn, 87, of Elizabeth, West Virginia passed away following a brief illness at Marietta Memorial Hospital on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

She was born April 23, 1934 in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Matthew B. Coe and Bessie M. (Beaver). After her dad’s death at a young age, her mom married Joseph Lightner, who took Betty and her siblings in as his own.

She was known for her impeccable fashion sense; exquisite home décor; always having her hair, make-up, and nails done; dressing to the nines; spoiling her grandchildren; amazing cooking, including Sunday dinners when the family would gather; her beautiful handwriting; having a listening ear; insightful views; being trustworthy with the secrets that others shared with her; her frog collection; traveling with her beloved husband; and always, always saying “I love you.”

She was a beloved mom, Mamaw, great-grandma, aunt, and friend to many many people. She will be deeply missed by her children, Michelle and Doug Trantham of Florida, Terrie and Dean Thorn of Elizabeth, Patrice Shears of Parkersburg, Doug Moore of Mineral Wells, Rick and Midge Thorn of Masontown, and Greg and Rosella Thorn of Elizabeth; her 16 grandchildren – Sean Johnson, Somer Edwards, Jordan Lovitt, Jason Canepari, Erin Ferrell, Drew Thorn, Kaitlyn Moore, DJ Thorn, Emry Goodwin, Charity Shears, Payton Shears, Sophie Moore, Chase Moore, Evan Thorn, Colin Thorn, Abby Williamson and their respective spouses; as well as her 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 31 years, Van Richard Thorn and her siblings Edith Walton, Kathryn Balderson, and Sherwood Coe.

A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Weds. February 9, 2022 at K. of P. Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV. with Pastor Jon Larrison officiating. Visitation will be Weds. February 9, 2022 from noon until 2:00 p.m. at The Big Island Run Church in Elizabeth, WV.

The family would like to express our deep gratitude to the fabulous team at the Elizabeth Care Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Senior Citizen Center of Elizabeth in honor of her longtime caregiver and friend, Tammy Burton, or the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.