Obituary: Ulderich, Jerry Lee

MILLSTONE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jerry Lee Ulderich, 80, of Millstone, WV, passed away on January 26, 2022, at Hubbard House Hospice, Charleston, WV.

He was born on May 19, 1941, at Shock, WV, a son of the late Dorsey Ransom and Orpha Nicholas Ulderich. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother.

He is survived by wife, Ona Brumfield Ulderich; sons, Jerry Lee Ulderich, Jr. and Todd Scott Ulderich both of Millstone, WV; brothers, Edwin Ulderich of Tennessee and Max Ulderich of Ohio; two grandchildren, Seth Ulderich and Gina Mineo; and five great-grandchildren.

Per his wishes, Mr. Ulderich has been cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date. He will be interred at Collins Community Cemetery.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV is assisting the Ulderich family with final arrangements.

