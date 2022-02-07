Advertisement

Obituary: Ulderich, Jerry Lee

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Jerry Lee Ulderich Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLSTONE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jerry Lee Ulderich, 80, of Millstone, WV, passed away on January 26, 2022, at Hubbard House Hospice, Charleston, WV.

He was born on May 19, 1941, at Shock, WV, a son of the late Dorsey Ransom and Orpha Nicholas Ulderich. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother.

He is survived by wife, Ona Brumfield Ulderich; sons, Jerry Lee Ulderich, Jr. and Todd Scott Ulderich both of Millstone, WV; brothers, Edwin Ulderich of Tennessee and Max Ulderich of Ohio; two grandchildren, Seth Ulderich and Gina Mineo; and five great-grandchildren.

Per his wishes, Mr. Ulderich has been cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date.  He will be interred at Collins Community Cemetery. 

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV is assisting the Ulderich family with final arrangements.  

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
Edwin Williams' car was found almost totally submerged in flood water. It is not yet known...
UPDATE: Body found during Saturday search
Anthony Farr is the owner of Hughes River Land Services, through which he brokered oil and gas...
Business owner arraigned for alleged fraudulent schemes
First dispensary opens in Wood County
‘CANNABIST’ comes to Wood County
Multiple local jails will receive help via DNR officers.
Local jails expecting help from DNR officers

Latest News

Catherine Louise Tanner Obit
Obituary: Tanner. Catherine Louise
James A. “Jim” Venham Obit
Obituary: Venham, James A, “Jim”
John T. Mills Obit
Obituary: Mills, John T.
Thomas Anderson Bell (Andy) Obit
Obituary: Bell, Thomas Anderson (Andy)