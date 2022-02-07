Obituary: Venham, James A, “Jim”

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - James A. “Jim” Venham, 82, of Belpre went to his heavenly home on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Jim was born on February 21, 1939, To Carl L. and Marion Preston Venham.

Jim leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Betty Lou Christopher who survives with their four children: Steve wife Donna, Wanda Schaad (fiancé Hank Elson), Morgan wife Kelly and Deb Compton (special friend Pat Davis); nine grandchildren: Andrew Schaad (fiancé Jennifer Huffman), Brad Venahm wife Dawn, Zach Schaad wife Laticia, Ryan “Peach” Venham wife Dalye, Stephanie Creighton husband Dean, Travis Coy wife Nikki, Grant Venham (fiancé Amanda Allmon), Tracy Coy and Gabe Venham. He also has 23 great grandchildren, son-in-law Greg Schaad, one brother Wayne Venham wife Linda, sister-in-law Liz Venham and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother Daniel Venham and in-laws Joe and Dorothy Christopher.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves serving 8 years. He worked many trades through the years. He worked for B & O Railroad, in the oilfields, delivered mobile homes, drove dump trucks, worked as a logger, worked at Union Carbide (Eramet) before retiring from Dravo Corporation in 1988. He was a 46-year member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #168 and Belpre Masonic Lodge #609.

Several friends of Jim became family. His “adopted” son, Dan Parsons and wife Candie, the Vandevender family from Durbin, WV, Helen Wittekind and family, neighbors Larry and Pam Kehl and special friends from Hickory Grove. Jim was Papa to many throughout Washington County and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital for all their care.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Feb. 11) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in Barlow Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

