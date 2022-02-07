West Virginia city has $100K for home rehabilitation

VIENNA, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia city of Vienna has $100,000 available to qualifying residents for home rehabilitation.

Mayor Randy Rapp tells The Parkesburg News and Sentinel that the money includes some carryover surpluses from previous years and needs to be spent quickly.

Allowable uses include improvements to heating and air conditioning, roofs, gutters and downspouts or the installation of energy-efficient doors, windows and hot water tanks.

The maximum grant to a single-family house is $10,000. Grants are for low-income residents only.

