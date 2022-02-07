Advertisement

West Virginia State to install opioid overdose rescue kits

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INSTITUTE, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia State University is installing opioid overdose rescue kits on its campus as part of an overdose prevention initiative for college and university campuses in the state.

The initiative encourages students, staff and faculty to ``Be The One’' to save a life, referencing the name of the project.

The kits, known as ``Naloxboxes,’’ contain two doses of the opioid reversal medication naloxone and training materials showing how to administer the product when someone overdoses.

The initiative will distribute and install 50 Naloxboxes across the state. West Virginia State says it will receive six kits for its campus in Institute.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

