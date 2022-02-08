Affordable housing comes to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Affordable housing has made it’s way to Parkersburg thanks to city officials.

The city of Parkersburg bought two land lots on 15th street and 12th street to build two homes.

The homes will be sold to those that are low to moderate income families at an affordable price.

Today the house on 15th street has been put on the foundation and worked on. The expectations are for the house to be complete in a week.

Parkersburg city council woman Wendy Tuck says she is happy to see the beginning stages of a soon to be beautiful, thriving community.

“Of course we’d love to see more home repair and more home ownership and I’m really hoping that these two houses area sign that other things are going to be built here as well,” said Tuck.

As we hear more about more affordable housing opportunities we will bring you updates.

