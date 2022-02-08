Advertisement

Flower prices see dramatic increase

WTAP News @ 5 - The price of flowers increases impacts local businesses
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the last nine months flowers have seen a 30% increase in price, according to Sandy’s Florist.

They have found a way to find pricing that is comfortable for the buyers as well as the shop which is something they struggled with early.

But they are hoping with an expected busy two days they can recoup from the price increase of product.

“We’re anticipating that a lot of orders will be coming in both Sunday and Monday and we really figure that Monday is going to be our biggest day,” said Joseph Flaherty, owner of Sandy’s Florist.

Flaherty is hoping that this price increase will go back to more normal prices as the pandemic comes to an end.

“Hopefully once the pandemic is over and things get settled down and back to a normal state if you will the costs of the flowers will decrease some. Once the farms get full production back going and the supplies are back there and everything else,” said Flaherty.

