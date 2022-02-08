Joe Burrow brings joy to Athens

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jeff Skinner, Joe Burrow’s high school basketball coach, says that wherever Burrow goes the city of Athens supports him. When he went to LSU it is the most LSU apparel he has seen.

But to get there Burrow started from a young age in Athens, OH.

“We been around him since he was in the 3rd grade. We watched him come up through the youth football and youth basketball and then junior high and into High school,” said Skinner.

Watching Burrow from his young days to now seeing him on the largest stage of the NFL, the Super Bowl, is no surprise to those around him.

“We all seen it, I mean I can remember going to little league games and watching him. It was like you were watching Peyton Manning on a little league football field and it just continued through junior high and to high school and those of us that were around him, we weren’t really surprised,” Skinner said.

His impact on the field is undoubtedly great but Skinner says what makes Burrow even better is his impact off the field.

“I teach at Athens middle school and the kids are absolutely crazy about Joe, I mean absolutely crazy about Joe. You know I go out to Alexander High School in the afternoon for basketball practice and that school and their kids are equally excited about Joe so it is really fun to see how the whole community has rallied around him,” said Skinner.

Jeff Skinner says he is going to be a homer and pick the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this Sunday.

