Marietta band releases first album

Oyo performance
By Zach Shrivers and Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta-based band Oyo released its first album on all major streaming services on Tuesday.

The album is a self-titled, 12-song playlist of music that the band describes as music you listen to while floating down the Ohio River.

You can listen to Oyo’s song, “Jones Avenue,” in the video above.

The band says it has been a loose group of locals for years, performing live under different names and sometimes no name at all, before finally landing on “Oyo.”

Its current lineup includes Aaron Martin on fiddle, Drew Tanner on Bass, Michael Bond on accordion, harmonica, and spoons, Joe Ryckebosch on percussion, Bobby Rosenstock on banjo, and Cole Adair on guitar.

The guys say “Oyo,” translates to “beautiful river,” or “great river,” and comes from the Iroquois word for “Ohio River.”

Oyo is selling physical copies of its album through JustAJar Design Press’s storefront in Marietta.

The band is also having a launch party at the Adelphia Music Hall in Marietta on Friday, February 11.

The album was recorded in the sanctuary of an abandoned church in Elkins, West Virginia with the help of fiddle player Ben Townsend.

You can learn more about Oyo on its Facebook page, here.

WTAP interviewed Oyo at JustAJar a couple of weeks before the album was released. You can watch part of the interview on our livestream.

